Tom Cox ’s hilarious, whimsical, and generally light-hearted quips can’t be missed. Cox lives in Devon, England, and is a master of English humor, or, perhaps, any form of human humor if he were given the chance. Stephen Fry called him “Hilarious.” However, an anonymous Amazon reviewer wrote, “Not humerus at all.” You be the judge. Is Fry right? Or some anonymous wanker from the interwebs? (Lol.) Anyway, Cox is the author of numerous books (15 in fact). I subscribe to his website here —as you can see, it’s not a Substack. A day doesn’t go by that I don’t enjoy a hearty laugh, thanks to Cox’s prose. The first thing I read by Cox was a Substack note, and I immediately knew I had to subscribe to him. Here’s what he described: he was in the English countryside and had discovered an old, glorious tree, marked by knobs, giant holes, and large, tangled branches. It was the kind of tree that you had to photograph. So, Cox got to it, trespassing along the way, clumsily tripping over stone fences, eventually ripping his clothing on barbed wire (if memory serves me), yet it was something only an appropriate English gentleman would do to get the money shot of an ancient, divine specimen. Again, just like Dr. Basu and Mona Mona, he’s well worth following.

Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez is incredible to read, too (she writes over at Alisa Writes). She is an award-winning, best-selling author. Time Magazine named her one of “25 Most Influential Hispanics.” I especially appreciate Valdes-Rodriquez’s incisive commentary on Substack notes, which is where I first discovered her. She is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and often writes about the state, making me appreciate its nuances, natural beauty, and her deep knowledge about its people(s), customs, and culture. In addition, her Substack essays are deeply insightful, often harrowing, and cut to the bone. I recall a recent remark she made about her beautiful office, her joy of writing, and drinking a cup of coffee, if memory serves me (it may have been tea), and how she was relishing in the views from where she sat, yet also knowing about the horrors that were, and are, unfolding around all of us. She reminded herself, though, that joy and quiet moments like the one she was having are also a form of resistance and revolutionary. Her lyrical way of capturing those thoughts and her ability to offer an ethereal view of New Mexico in her writing were so therapeutic for me to read in that moment. It actually made me weep, and reminded me, too, of how much beauty I am surrounded by in my own solitude in my own office, with my beautiful corgis nearby, the trees and birds that are right outside my windows, the books that line part of a wall here, and the small fountain I hear that is downstairs in my dining room.

Valdes-Rodriguez also offers information about local and state politics. For instance, thanks to her, I learned that the New Mexico Attorney General reopened a criminal investigation, dubbed the Epstein “truth commission,” to investigate Epstein’s former property, formally called Zorro Ranch, there. Finally, she is deeply intuitive, and she knows it, and I treasure that about how she shares her thoughts with the rest of us on Substack. So, as I said about the other three folks I mentioned above, make sure to subscribe and support Valdes-Rodriquez, too.

Now that I’m back up and running from my hiatus, I’ll be back in two weeks to share 3-4 other Substack folks, so stay tuned!