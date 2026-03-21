[ANNOUNCEMENT: I have shut off my paid subscriptions because Substack allows literal Nazis to exist on this platform; I do not want any money from paid subscribers going to its founders. If you do wish to chip in and help me out, you can buy me a coffee here. Also, half the money still goes to my Palestinian family.]

Thus far, this series has captured a Substacker’s body of work. Moving forward, I am adopting Mona Mona’s model and will highlight 3-4 exceptional essays from writers every two weeks with all of you. That said, the posts will still go into who the Substacker is, what they’re about, etc. Now down to business. Let’s discuss the three Substackers this time ’round that I can’t get enough of. Here it goes:

Rebecca Nagle’s Substack is “Welcome to Native America.” In Nagle’s “About” section, she introduces herself by saying: I’m an award-winning journalist and citizen of Cherokee Nation. I am the author of By The Fire We Carry: The Generation-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land and the writer and host of the podcast This Land. My writing on Native representation, federal Indian law, and tribal sovereignty has been featured in the Atlantic, the Washington Post, The Guardian, USA Today, Indian Country Today, and more. I am the recipient of the Lukas Book Prize, the American Mosaic Journalism Prize, a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award, a Peabody Nominee, and the Women’s Media Center’s Exceptional Journalism Award. I live in Tahlequah, OK. Nagle’s work, analysis, and insights on Substack are invaluable. A day doesn’t go by that I am not seeking out her wisdom. It’s also critical to understand Nagle’s overall mission for her work, which is a corrective to how, as she states below, “Indigenous communities deserve the same standard of journalism as the rest of the country, but rarely receive it from non-Native media outlets.” Nagle seeks to change that, and she admirably does with hard-hitting pieces. Hamilton Nolan is a great voice for the underprivileged and the working class. Nolan is a journalist who writes about labor and politics, and his Substack is called “How Things Work.” And does he ever drill down into the structural realities of how things work. Nolan’s prose is also inviting, so his stories are lyrical and enticing to read, despite the heavy subject matter. I should also say that many of his pieces are also uplifting about how we hold power collectively. For example, his piece, “Do What You Believe In,” was incredibly pragmatic, yet deeply moving and inspiring, pushing aside all the usual political chatter and nonsense, and, well, instructing people to do what they believe in to make change. It may sound simple (it is, actually), but Nolan is pointing out how that gets lost in our current system(s) of power and the surrounding jargon from policy wonks and talking heads. Brandon Ellrich is a delightful, fun, interesting writer whose Substack is called “Brandon is so Gay.” In the brief description he wrote about himself on his landing page, Ellrich explains, “I create content that makes people happy, or gay, or maybe both. I try to cut through the noise of politics to bring you something that causes a smile or a laugh.” (The jury is out on whether or not he’s making people gay or not lol.) Ellrich does a lot of Substack Lives, which are great. Some of them include him baking! (I’ve had the honor of getting to know Ellrich over the last 6 months, and not only is he a fantastic writer, but he has a heart of gold, too.) Ellrich will also highlight scary movies or stories during the Halloween season, so that’s another highlight!

Well, it’s a wrap for this bi-weekly round-up, plus a wrap for this series. Stay tuned for the next bi-weekly on April 4th, which will be the new, bi-weekly essay round-up of exceptional essays I will have read in the two weeks since I posted this piece. Until then, make sure to smash those subscribe buttons for the three folks I discussed above!

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