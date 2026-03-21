Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Brandon Ellrich
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Cryn, what an awesome surprise! I usually wake up to stepping on the head of a dead mouse that my cat left on my doorstep, but this is much better. 🐭

Thank you for the kind words and for highlighting my publication. I appreciate it so much! 😁💜

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