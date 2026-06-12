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Terrace at the Picasso Museum in Antibes, France, 2018. Picture taken by the author.

It is such a joy to share these reads with all of you, so let’s jump right in. Here’s what I read over the past two weeks that I found exhilarating, fascinating, and insightful.

Kaimataara’s brilliant piece titled “Politeness is destroying us. White smiles aren’t natural.”

Kaimataara is Māori and opens their essay with a description of their childhood and the remarks they received from both teachers and doctors that they were an “expressionless child.” This reminded them of how being Māori and the racism they faced, and still face, and how it is about “constant calculation” of their expressions, noting that, in childhood

my quietness was not bravery. Bravery presupposes fragility, it presupposes that you are allowed to break. But for me, my quietness was a shield. It wasn't liberating, it was claustrophobic.

I’ve also listened to a lot of Black women speak about being called “brave,” “strong,” and “resilient,” especially my very close Black women friends, and they have said to me, “I don’t want to be those things. I want to be able to cry, to be soft, to be seen as more than just ‘brave’ or ‘strong.’” Listening closely to my Black friends and then reading Kaimataara’s piece really hit home again how difficult it is for Black people, Brown people, and indigenous people to move throughout this white supremacist world, always monitoring and, as Kaimataara notes, calculating their emotions for white people. The exhaustion from that alone seems indescribable, not to mention the explicit, violent racism they contend with, on top of the so-called casual racism or microaggressions, as it’s called, that they must also deal with. (I don’t really believe casual racism exists—I see all racism as violent, but on a sliding scale of how severe it is.)

Kaimataara then explains that their ancestors believed and taught that politeness was unhealthy. But then the colonizers arrived and coercively imposed “Christian values” on the Māori in an attempt to erase their practices.

Kaimataara also aptly points out that white smiles never appear natural. They seem forced, which most, if not all, of the time they are.

This astute observation reminds me of when I was in the service industry, and my managers would insist that I always smiled. When I was barely 16, I worked for a short time at the GAP (gross). I recall folding large, popular, bulky, Navy blue sweaters for a block in the store. I was minding my own business with those ugly sweaters; we had just opened the store in the mall at 10 a.m. A few shoppers had wandered in, and I was quietly placing the sweaters on the display block. A manager stormed up to me and said huffily, “You need to smile more.” There’s a reason I wasn’t there long, as I did not fit into the bureaucratic spectacle of politeness, which Kaimataara richly analyzes.

Next up is the indomitable Tara Knight and her essay “The Grandeur of Julia Serano.”

The piece is extremely lengthy, dense, and highly analytical, but it demands your full attention, every single line of it. The essay comprises a short introduction, eight sections, twenty-two subsections, and a conclusion. Knight’s knowledge of queer history, philosophy, feminist studies, queer studies, and trans studies runs deep, so her analysis is sharp, up-to-date, and refreshingly original and incisive. (Incidentally, she recently spoke on Substack Live with Andrew Dworkin’s husband.)

In this piece, she delves into numerous topics discursively, yet subtly ties them all together, such as Serano’s popularity as an icon vs. who she is as an actual person, her coining of transmisogyny, her argument against autogynephilia, and also her May 2021 article “What Is Transmisogyny?”, published on Medium (that piece contended with the growing division between TMA, transmisogyny affected, and TME, transmisogyny exempt. Knight disagrees with Serano’s approach to this topic).

Using Serano’s analysis from her work Whipping Girl (Seal Press, 2007), Knight meticulously unravels the way in which feminists have failed to acknowledge the problematic nature in which they critique femininity, stating it’s a form of sexism. Knight continues:

it reproduces the hierarchy that positions femininity as lesser than masculinity, as weak, frivolous, artificial, and available. The critique that says femininity is what patriarchy imposed on women, femininity is compliance, femininity is internalized oppression, that critique treats the subordination of femininity as a fact about femininity rather than a fact about the hierarchy that subordinates it. She called this effemimania, defining it in Whipping Girl as ‘an obsession with ‘male femininity,’’ a cultural fixation that pathologizes any expression of femininity in people not assigned female, and ‘especially trans women.’

What’s masked as liberation politics by feminism is essentially, Knight asserts, contempt for femininity. Furthermore, this contempt comes from two directions, from the left and the right, Knight notes. (Knight also makes clear that Serano is not arguing that femininity is good per se. Serano is simply stating that contempt towards it is sexist.)

Again, as I stated, the essay is breathtakingly rich, provocative, sweeping, and worth reading in its entirety.

3. Damien Reuel Rucker’s “Your Opinion is Invalid: The Metabolics of Wrongness” is a bold piece about subjectivity, truth, and, well, knowing in general. Written in the intimate first-person perspective, we’re brought into the mind of a man, I presume Rucker, frantically facing everyday life demands in Chicago.

There’s the screeching blender, mixing berries, yogurt, and ice, viciously tearing all of those things to pieces. There’s the screeching voice of his mother, demanding that he go immediately to the community garden to work on things there prior to a foreboding storm that’s on its way. There’s the trio of his dogs—smelling, sniffing, invading his space—following him around the entire apartment (“Their bodies appeared in every doorway with the religious timing of minor demons”) while the narrowness of the walls closes in on him, as the classic Chicago-style South Side building does (Rucker nails it when he writes: “The house. . . narrowed into a shotgun barrel,” brilliantly hinting at the shotgun houses built in prewar Chicago, New Orleans, and elsewhere). There’s the loss of the keys, they’re not where they’re supposed to be (not in his jacket, not in the bowl where they belong, not anywhere), which would enable him to leave, so he could run his errands. Then there’s the cybersecurity project and all its details piling up in his mind. The frenetic energy from his mind jumps off the computer screen while you read his words, leaving you in your own confused whirlwind, yet you’re thinking his thoughts. Still, you’re hungry for more. Where is this leading?

Even death, suicide even, momentarily crosses his frenzied, discombulated mind.

The tempo eventually slows once he finds his keys, sits down, drinks his smoothy, and shifts gears, and there is much, much more to this piece, as Rucker philosophically muses on the falsity of truth, fractal wrongness, subjectivity, and other topics—it’s a piece worth exploring on your own!

Finally, there is fabio vighi’s foretelling and hopeful essay “Until the Paper Itself Tears.” Dialectics are at play here in Vighi’s essay, so the term “hopeful” to describe his work may seem antithetical to how he opens his discussion, but it’s there nonetheless. In the opening, he neither minces words nor facts when he tells us we live in the most “hyper financialised economy” ever, and that’s not a good thing. He goes on to explain: In June 2026, Blackstone capped redemptions on its $79 billion private credit fund after requests hit 10%, while D.E. Shaw informed clients that from January 2027, investors in its flagship hedge fund would need four years to fully exit – both firms citing the need to protect portfolios against “future crises.” The message couldn’t be clearer: as in the famous South Park episode, the liquidity ‘is gone.’ Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs projects $1.175 trillion in US equity supply in 2026 – IPOs, secondaries, and lock-up expirations – just as hyperscalers like Meta post negative free cash flow and consider stock offerings because they can no longer fund their AI ambitions from operations. Add to this the approximately $900 billion in US corporate debt maturities coming due in 2026 (rising to nearly $1.5 trillion by 2028, according to S&P Global Ratings), and the picture is one of a market being squeezed from both sides: equity supply flooding in, debt needing refinancing at higher rates, and cash flow nowhere to be found. Did you read that? I’ll say it again to be clear: Cash flow [is] nowhere to be found. That’s right. Vighi is providing us with startling facts. We are living in a speculative economy, and everyone involved in it is hedging their bets on the future and it being paid back, which is insane, because it’s not going to happen. That’s right. It’s not going to happen. As Vighi states, “Capital today is caught in a contradiction it cannot resolve on its own terms.” But here’s the good news. This system is unsustainable. That might sound like bad news, but it isn’t, and Vighi explains why. Read the essay to find out why it isn’t a bad thing. It actually crosses over into some of the essays and things I’ve been writing about. Pssssssst. Neoliberalism is dying, and, well, I’m here for it, so Vighi’s foretelling of its death is welcomed. He calls it “the terror and the promise.” It’s up to us to seize the promise. Please, BuyMeACoffee!

Further Reading