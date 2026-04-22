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Chair in a hotel room. Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by the author (2025).

It’s that time again when I have the pleasure of sharing others’ insightful writings on Substack with you. So, as it’s said, without further ado, I will dive into the bi-weekly best reads round-up this time ’round. Here it goes:

First up is Karen Attiah’s powerfully written piece titled “If you kill your wife, you don’t get to be a husband anymore” over at her Substack called The Golden Hour. It is a scathing indictment of how the media characterizes men who murder their spouses, as they still describe them as husbands. In this piece, Attiah also discusses two recent murders of high-profile women by their husbands, that of Nancy Metayer, who was the vice mayor of Coral Springs, Florida, and then Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax of Annandale, Virginia, the latter of which rocked this region, as I live in the D.C. area.

In honor of Wanzer, I will refer to her by her maiden name. Wanzer has left behind two teenage children and a dentistry practice with patients who adored her. Thanks to the selfish, violent, brutal act of a murderer, her children are now orphans, as Attiah also notes.

What’s worse, again, as I noted above, is how the media portrays the tale, like so many others that are related. Attiah explains:

The discourse and media framing of Dr. Cerina’s murder have been as predictable as they are disappointing. “Justin Fairfax Was Once A Rising Star before Scandal Sank His Career”, reads a headline from the Associated Press. “Justin Fairfax’s rapid rise in Virginia Politics Flamed Out After Scandal”, reads a headline from the Washington Post. What really happened wasn’t a “scandal” — Fairfax was accused of sexual assault by two women (he was never charged). But the stories are framed about his career, his rise, his fall.

Read Attiah’s piece in its entirety; she also captures the complexity of both women being Black, so she delves into that aspect of it, too. In addition, she discusses the despicable pictures the media use when showing these murderers with their families after they have taken their lives, many of which are with them together on vacation, smiling in family pictures, standing in front of Christmas trees, and so forth—they are sickeningly sweet and wholly inappropriate given the nature of the stories, ones that are clearly barbaric and grim. After all, we are talking about the loss of life at the hands of murderous men. As Attiah says, these men do not deserve to be treated as husbands, as they are cold-blooded killers.

While those reporting on these horrific crimes may not be smashing patriarchy, they might at least honor the victims by, as Attiah insists, stripping these men of their status. It’s at least a start.

Tara Knight’s “Dworkin’s a Terf and You’re a Sexist” is up next.

Knight writes that she, a Black trans woman, is a Dworkin stan. In this long, incisive, deeply analytical piece, Knight delves into a long history of why those who have misappropriated Dworkin—namely, TERFs—have mischaracterized her work, particularly how she wrote on pornography, among other things.

Knight writes:

When I read Dworkin on pornography, I am not uncomfortable. I am recognized. When she writes that pornography is ‘the essential sexuality of male power: of hate, of ownership, of hierarchy; of sadism, of dominance,’ she is describing something I have lived in my body, the way male entitlement to women’s sexuality operates as a baseline cultural assumption, the way that assumption becomes violence when it meets refusal, the way the violence is then justified by the ideology that produced the entitlement.

She goes on to explain that Dworkin’s discussion about pornography is ultimately about power, and more specifically, the power that men have over women. This fact becomes even trickier and insidious when it comes to trans women.

Again, the piece must be read in its entirety to be appreciated.

Valdes-Rodriguez doesn’t mince words in this piece either. In it, she writes:

Every day I see smart readers on Substack posting outrage that legacy media failed to cover some story. I want to gently take those people by the shoulders and ask: what exactly were you expecting? When you look at a legacy media brand today, you are looking at a serial killer wearing the flayed skin of their victim. The name is the same. The logo is the same. The building is the same. But the thing wearing that skin is not, say, the Washington Post of Woodward and Bernstein. It’s Jeff Bezos, hopping across a damp cave floor, muttering ‘Yes, my precious.’

Again, it’s critical to read her piece entirely, subscribe to her, as well as the others I’ve mentioned, and get the full breadth of her points.

Finally, there is Hassan Saad Boutayeb’s breathtaking piece titled “Before Reason, There Was Madness.”

In this piece, Boutayeb examines the phenomenological work of French-Tunisian philosopher Mehdi Belhaj Kacem (MBK) in his Système du Pléonectique. In this work, MBK asks why only humans go mad. In it, he asserts that before Reason, there was madness. And further, madness continues to dominate over Reason.

Boutayeb quotes MBK saying: “‘The human specimen manifests itself to us, massively and in all senses of the word, under the form of madness. So-called reasonable behaviors only come in second place.’”

A superb piece that allows us to ponder our current predicament in this world, perhaps helping us find answers to why things are so off-kilter in the world of politics as it is today. It also invites us to consider who we consider “mad” and who we consider sane, and raises real questions about what that terminology means.

Alright, that’s a wrap for this bi-weekly reading round-up. I hope you will smash those subscribe buttons to each of these folks. They’re all fantastic thinkers. Tune in next time for more great reads.

Stay safe out there, and be kind to your loved ones, friends, and people in your community. Peace.

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Further Reading