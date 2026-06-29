Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Godfrey Moase's avatar
Godfrey Moase
2d

Great work putting this together Cryn!

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8 replies by Cryn Johannsen and others
Kaimataara's avatar
Kaimataara
2d

Thank you e hoa! I'm glad you enjoyed my article and I'm glad I was able to communicate the experience effectively. It's very reassuring considering in some other places I've been accused of saying in this article that white trans people are appropriating transness itself when my point was not that simple, my point was white trans people need to have more of a korero with us because then a healthy relationship can be built and it means our issues stop being side notes.

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