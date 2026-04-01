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Shahad Dahlan's avatar
Shahad Dahlan
5d

I am a fan of Khatoun magazine to the extent that I have fallen in love with Iran, which I had never known before, and in love with the Persian (Iranian) language because of Khatoun and what she writes.

That is very kind of you to honor her work. Shukran for sharing this beautiful article.

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2 replies by Cryn Johannsen and others
ontological intifada is dead's avatar
ontological intifada is dead
4d

Khatoun is The Best. <3

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