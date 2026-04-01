Photo taken in 2018 of a stairwell in the Jekerwartier neighborhood in Maastricht, Netherlands, where I lived off and on for a few years.

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I used to highlight the best Substacks every two weeks, but Mona Mona’s model of calling out great essays, who writes over at Philosophy Publics, has inspired me to share the best reads I’ve come across in the last two weeks, too. (I’ve been humbled to have Mona Mona include some of my works in those lists a few times, so a shoutout to her in thanks as well!)

These essays, short stories, or poems aren’t dated in any particular order. I have just come across them over the last two weeks, found them moving and thought-provoking, and thus wanted to let you in on some great work here. I’ll write about 3-5 of them every two weeks.

Let’s dive in.

This beautifully written, in-depth piece explains the biochemical history of Soul food, explaining how it has been “flattened through a colonial gaze” and “treated as a guilty pleasure rather than valued for its nutrition.”

The Herbal Geek is a clinical herbalist, and delves deeply into the history of enslavement and why Black people originally created Soul food as a cuisine for their very survival in a world that wanted to kill them. The white, colonizing, moralizing gaze, that of surveillance, did not understand that how they fried their foods, used salts, cured, and smoked things was, as the Herbal Geek states, “our solution to scarcity.” They add that those who call their food unhealthy are exposing a “layer of systemic racism.”

The Herbal Geek goes on to explain how the ingredients of Soul food—collard greens, mustards, and turnips—are filled with folate, vitamin K, and anti-inflammatory polyphenols. They go on to add, “In other words, they help our bodies repair cells, keep our blood healthy, and calm inflammation that so many of us carry from stress, environment, and generational strain.” These aren’t the only foods that nourish the body, as the Herbal Geek provides additional information on sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, okra, and more.

After describing the ingredients, the Herbal Geek discusses the art and science behind cooking Soul Food and wraps up the essay by emphasizing the necessity of decolonizing it.

Again, a must-read essay, and someone who is more than well worth following and subscribing to here on Substack.

The Herbal Greek with a mustard seed plant.

“On Radical Hope” by Khatoun.

Thanks to Ryan Ward, I came across this absolute gem of an essay by the Iranian writer Khatoun. In the opening lines, Khatoun writes, “The first victim of tyranny is hope.”

Mentioning the Sassanian period, Khatoun writes that rites of passage were similar to those of today. The religion was Zoroastrianism—some believed it to be Truth, while another form was called heresy. During this period, as Khatoun notes, “philosophers debated the oldest and most fundamental of human questions: the origin of evil in the world. Is evil just the absence of good, like darkness is the absence of light that dissipates into oblivion once a candle is lit, or is it an active force, with a will?”

She delves further back, over one and a half thousand years ago, to when only Time existed. Time, in Middle Persian, they explain, is Zurvan. (Time was genderless, “but they had will.”) Khatoun continues:

For an eternity, Time remained alone, and sacrificed in solitude, for they knew that if they reproduced, they’d create both heaven and hell. In that single eternity, a doubt set in about the utility of this sacrifice, and the doubt impregnated Time. They birthed twins: one made of sacrifice, and the other of doubt. One made of hope, and another of despair; Ormuzd and Ahriman. All that is good and fertile in the world came of the first, and all that is evil and destructive of the second. Since the beginning of time, the twins have been in a battle. Equals, borne of the same womb, and the same parent. For centuries this story has lived on in our psyche. In the Zurvanist doctrine, fate is predetermined, and victory of Light is inevitable, but so is suffering and the destruction of the world. It is perhaps the reason why all our peoples call fate ‘what is written on one’s head’. Still, it is the free human’s duty to align oneself with Light.

So, from this story, we know that hope’s twin sister is despair, as Khatoun tells us later in the essay. Furthermore, hope is not inactive, but rather an “active emotion,” one that is “life-giving” and “sacred.”

As we know all too well, those of us under the rule of tyrants, when they come to power, they try to seize and destroy Hope. Khatoun explains:

Once a people lose their capacity for active, living hope, they fall into the claws of Ahriman. They cease being alive in the metaphysical sense, and unwittingly become agents of Death. Hope is the antidote to this spiritual death. Hope is the only thing that can temper fear into resolve. That can surpass narrow ideological boundaries, link hands and bring forth a force capable of standing up to tyranny.

However, Hope is not something experienced alone. It must be experienced collectively.

We need to remember Khatoun’s words. All of us do. Make sure to read the essay in its entirety. It’s fantastic. And hit that subscribe button, too.

“Once Again, I Wish My Superpower Were Invisibility” by Badly Licked Bear.

Yesterday, Badly Licked Bear wrote about how on Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV), she’d like to have the superpower of invisibility. Brilliantly opening with Sue Storm, the Fantastic Four’s Invisibile Woman, as her personal icon, for the day, Badly Licked Bear, ironically describes the way in which there are endless images of a woman who is supposed to be invisible.

John Byrne, The Fantastic Four Special Edition #1 , May 1984 (Picture stolen from Badly Licked Bear’s essay.)

Badly Licked Bear speaks of the impossibility of her being as trans, and how she lives on a “knife-edge of representation and image” as this relates to Invisibile Girl. She then diverges from Invisible Girl by stating:

To be transsexual is to be invisible and hyper-visible at the same time. To be transsexual is to have one’s real needs and real life remain unknown and invisible to ones enemies at the same time one’s image is fixed in the mind of one’s enemies, as fetish object, as pastiche, as drag-as-blackface, as whatever glaring image they need to service their own invisible, internal, secret/not-so-secret world. I slide back in time to Margot Robbie’s Barbie, and the line: “It’s literally impossible to be a woman.” Somewhere in that line, a calm finds me.

But when it comes to being impossible, she concludes we’re all impossible.

She’s older now, and tired of all “this shit,” she writes. But she also knows that if she turned herself invisible, like she wants to, INVISIBILITY=DEATH. And that is the new SILENCE=DEATH. And that’s exactly what her enemies want. She’s not gonna give that to them.

“The Trans Genocide Has Arrived,” again, by Badly Licked Bear.

Seemingly in her own panoptical trap, Badly Licked Bear opens with the chilling question, “Is this what you should be doing during your own genocide?”

A panopticon.

All the shit that’s been is here again, and she is too old for all of it, and yet she finds herself in “rooms,” ones she thinks about too as being in places right here in this country being built in concentration camps, while consulting others surviving under MAGA, sometimes as a consultant and workshop leader for various organizations, or speaking on behalf of the Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Arts & Culture Coalition. And, like she says, these are places—the concentration camps—where trans people have been taken before, like sheep and mercilessly killed. She bitterly adds, “This is not, by any means, our first rodeo.”

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Badly Licked Bear and other trans folks do not need to be told by cis gendered folks that they are in danger. They are fully aware. That said, she mentions how genocide experts are now speaking up. (This piece was written in January, and things have worsened for tans folks since its publication.)

So, as Badly Licked Bear tells us, the trans genocide hasn’t just arrived. It’s here. It’s happening. But more than that, we need to denounce it and fight like hell against it.

Make sure to read Badly Licked Bear’s two essays and smash that subscribe button to her, too.



