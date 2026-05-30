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An alley in Palermo, Sicily, taken in June, 2018 by the author.

I absolutely cherish these write-ups, as I have the opportunity to share great writing by amazing people with you. This time around, I’m also going to share with you a Substacker who creates masterpieces of African art, which really excites me. So, instead of wasting your time on these introductory words, let’s get straight to it.

First up is ✨your weirdo friend✨’s “I’m writing a book of illustrated kids’ poems.” Our weirdo friend just made this announcement yesterday, and I couldn’t be more excited. They teased us with a sneak peek at their children’s poetry by including a delightful little poem with the accompanying announcement. They also include a darling little image of an “onion man,” a drawing made with the help of flightlessblrbs. The sweet little poem is about a book that is long overdue (oh, no!), and I know you’ll enjoy it as much as I did. I’m really looking forward to reading our weirdo friend’s collection of children’s poetry when they’re through writing it. This one reminded me of when I would check out books at the school library and had that due date hanging over my head as a kid (lol). As you can imagine, I had to deal with overdue dates a lot—I liked to hang on to books, okay?

Next up is Jason Williams’s essay, “I don’t see very many Black people in AA meetings, and now I know why.” Williams’s piece is a profoundly provocative piece about his sobriety, being in “the rooms” with other AAers, and realizing how alienated he feels as a Black man in those spaces. He wrote the piece 147 days sober, and explains, “Getting sober, and staying sober, has exponentially improved my life in just 147 days,” which, by the way, makes me extremely happy for him. However, AA has not been a source of inspiration for his sober journey. On the contrary, he has had to self-censor his experiences in AA meetings, despite the fact that racism was the driving cause for why he found himself drinking in the first place. So, why wouldn’t that be a space for him to be able to him speak about it? Well, he explains why and goes into great depth about it, too—it has a lot to do with “polite” white people and the politics around that. Williams also learns how AA was founded, and delves into its very framework. He explains, “AA was built through the shared cultural and economic experiences of middle-class white men who, to at least some degree, believed in racism and segregation.” As you can see, the piece has received 1144 likes and over 400 comments, sparking a lot of conversation. It’s a critical read, so make sure to explore it. Jason was brave to write it, and I commend him for doing so.

The third piece is Kate Manne’s “The Case for Cats.” This piece opens with Manne describing her father, who is a leading intellectual public figure in Australia. Apparently, a reporter tried to “entrap” him by doing a bad piece on him in his garden when Manne was a child, as he was deliberately pictured in the newspaper interview with their “sphinx-like” cat, Possum, in order to portray her father as feline-like as well. Manne states that the family laughed about the image and the story for years afterward. But then she gets to the obvious reason why this happened. While many love felines, felines are often tied to the feminine, and are thus “discredited.” Then there is the “Cat lady” imagery that Manner describes. One of the most profound things she writes is the following:

‘Cat lady’ is a remarkably effective trope and tool of political dismissal. And it’s a weapon of the misogyny that, on my definition, functions to police and enforce women’s adherence to patriarchal norms and expectations. That means pouring all your time and energy and love as a woman into a male partner and your children. You are not allowed to care primarily for yourself, other creatures, or other women. The association between cats and childlessness, lesbianism, and loneliness is not only contemptuous: it’s a tool designed to get women back on the straight and narrow path of compulsory heterosexuality and childbearing.

The piece is brilliant, as Manne always is, so it’s well worth reading, naturally, in its entirety.

Kaimataara’s “You are not a consumer” is the final essay I chose for this round-up. Kaimataara delves into, at least for some of us, the obvious strangeness of how advertising for products doesn’t sell us the product itself but a feeling, a mood, an experience, or experiences. But then she takes this analysis further and discusses planned obsolescence, suggesting that people don’t consider the ramifications of “psychological obsolescence” as these products attempt to literally sell feelings, moods, and experiences. It’s a disturbing thought and a valid one as well, something we need to ponder when we’re assaulted by advertisements constantly. (Interestingly and quite deliberately, Kaimataara’s piece itself is splashed with disturbing imagery—image after image after image— successfully driving the point home even more.)

Finally, you must explore Nigerian artist Jude Ukadilonu’s works of art. They are sublime, profound, and exhilarating. I discovered him several months ago and am always delighted when he appears in my inbox or on my Notes timeline. Here’s an example of his work below.

Ukadilonu is working on one of his many masterpieces.

Well, that’s a wrap for this series today. Stay tuned for the next one in two weeks! Stay safe, healthy, and aware of the fascism that’s creeping in around you! —Cryn

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