Image of a Dutch child, most likely in the Dutch Indies, on the front cover of Stoler’s Race and the Education of Desire .

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Ann Laura Stoler’s Race and the Education of Desire (Duke University Press, 1995) stands at the intersection(s) of race, sexuality, European bourgeois identity, and imperial biopolitics. Stoler is the Willy Brandt Distinguished University Professor of Anthropology and Historical Studies at The New School for Social Research in New York City. Her research has made significant contributions to colonial and postcolonial studies, historical anthropology, feminist theory, and affect. Given that her intellectual interests and background straddle anthropology and history, Race and the Education of Desire is methodologically, historiographically, and anthropologically dense. And although her text was written in 1995, her implementation of Foucault’s History of Sexuality, Vol. I, her insistence that he extended its meaning to include race, along with his famous 1976 lectures at the Collège de France (founded in 1530), the study still strikes me as relevant to examine and interrogate today.

The book comprises six chapters and an epilogue. The chapters are as follows: “I: Colonial Studies and The History of Sexuality”; “II: Placing Race in The History of Sexuality”; “III: Toward a Genealogy of Racisms: The 1976 Lectures at the Collège de France”; “IV: Cultivating Bourgeois Bodies and Racial Selves; “V: Domestic Subversions and Children’s Sexuality”; and, finally, “VI: Education of Desire and the Repressive Hypothesis.”

One thing should be clear: for those who have not read Foucault’s The History of Sexuality, Vol. I, despite beliefs that Victorians during the nineteenth century were “prudes,” repressed, and avoided discussing sex or sexuality, they actively talked about it, created a detailed lexicon about it, and sought “truth” about it. Sexual discourse was a major factor in their culture, as Foucault contends and powerfully demonstrates. (The book is largely in response to psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud’s theory on sex and sexuality.) Furthermore, students of colonialism, as Stoler notes, “have been quick to point out that another crucial ‘Victorian’ project—ruling colonies—entailed colonizing both bodies and minds.” This preoccupation with sex and the development of a discourse on sexuality was directly tied to state biopower.

When it comes to Foucault’s works, Stoler provides a deep, penetrating, and extensive analysis of The History of Sexuality, Vol. I and his 1976 lectures at the Collège de France. As mentioned already, she also maintains that Volume I of The History of Sexuality, Vol. I “conjoined the rise of racism and technologies of sex,” and she finds his interlocutors’ silence on this point odd (but perhaps there is a reason for their purported silence?). Indeed, according to her, and as stated above, the text approaches the intersection(s) of sexuality, degeneracy, and racism “within the emergence of the ‘biopolitical’ state.” (The biopolitical state, incidentally, did not emerge until the bourgeoisie assumed power with the rise of the liberal state.) Furthermore, when asked to address racism in a 1977 interview, Foucault himself said it was a “fundamental part of the book,” yet Stoler admits that engagement with racism, or racisms, in the text is “not easy to untangle.” To be clear, when Foucault does so, he is not tending to it on a personal level, but rather at the state level. In a word, he is concerned with state racism, so the examination is structural, rather than interpersonal. In addition, Foucault does not concern himself with the origins of racism itself. The exact origination of such discourse, in this case racism, is difficult to pin down, and instead operates in recursive folds, successive loops that re-emerge, adapt, and take on different meanings depending upon the discursive episteme in which they exist.

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As for Foucault’s metatheory, there is an enormous benefit to opening the aperture and applying it to Western imperial expansion, culture, and the production of disciplinary knowledge as Stoler does. It provides insights into the way in which the European bourgeois interiority and their bodies were surveilled, controlled, and disciplined in the most intimate space: the familial household. Most importantly, as Stoler notes, “colonialism was not a secure bourgeois project.” Indeed, this project, both at home and abroad, expressed the deep anxieties of European bourgeois identity.

A key factor in Stoler’s approach is the constitutive development of bourgeois bodies in contradistinction to racialized selves, which created great angst and came to define the grammar of “Europeanness,” “whiteness,” cleanliness, and purity, versus moral degeneracy, lasciviousness, corruption, and “mixed blood,” all of which figure into the discourses of both sexuality and racisms. To carry out this genealogical analysis, Stoler also employs meticulous metatheory, as Foucault does in his work. One question Stoler asks is: “What happens to Foucault’s chronology when the technologies of sexuality are refigured in an imperial field?” While, Stoler notes, “we might comfortably concur with Foucault that a discourse of sexuality was incited and activated as an instrument of power in the nineteenth century, we might still raise a basic question about whom?” Stoler tells us Foucault’s answer is clear. She lists the four “objects,” which a discourse created, as follows, and the specified technologies that surround them: the masturbating child of the bourgeois family, the so-called hysterical woman, the Malthusian couple, and the perverted adult. Yet, she adds another one, that of “the savage, the primitive, the colonized,” an object that was a “racially erotic counterpoint” to bourgeois identity. With this additional figure, Stoler makes it clear that Europe’s eighteenth- and nineteenth-century “discourses on sexuality, like other cultural, political, or economic assertions, cannot be charted in Europe alone.” That is where Foucault’s work has a major gap when it comes to the lack of racialized bodies in contrast to the “healthy, vigorous, bourgeois body,” Stoler contends, and her work fills in that blind spot. In order to trace this contrast, starting with Europe’s eighteenth-century discourse on sexuality, one must go along, as Stoler notes, a “more circuitous imperial route that leads to nineteenth-century technologies of sex.” Stoler’s second argument is that racial fetish and “refractions” of imperial discourses on sexuality are not restricted to bourgeois culture in just the colonies. Rather, those anxieties are mapped upon the metropole and the “moral parameters” of European nations, and the discourses on sexual morality “could redraw the ‘interior frontiers’ of national communities,” which included race. Such discourse, naturally, included exclusion. Furthermore, visual signs were not the only source for exclusion. Untraceable markers were also a source.

This issue of exclusion also answers a question I struggled with for years when it came to the state killing its own. I used to find it confounding as to how the modern biopolitical state killed its own citizenry. But the answer lies in how state racism created “‘biologized’ internal enemies.” In this way, the state is purportedly defending society.

Drawing on her own research, Stoler then delves into Dutch bourgeois identity, both within the Netherlands and beyond its national borders, exploring class and racial tensions in the colonies and demonstrating that “Europeanness” was neither fixed nor guaranteed. White degeneration, as Stoler describes it, was pervasive, and the “insistent policing of those Europeans who fell from middle-class grace” is well documented by health manuals, housekeeping guides, and other pamphlets that offered moral instruction and codes of conduct.

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While there was a large number of Europeans in the Indies from the burgerstand (middle-class/bourgeois citizenry), those European-born in the Indies were “transformative of cultural essence, social disposition, and personhood itself.” As one Dutchman, W. Ritter, wrote in 1856 and quoted by Stoler, “‘for a European . . . born in the Indies is an entirely different being than in his country.’”

The three major class divisions in the Indies, according to Ritter, were the military, civil servants, and merchants. He also claimed no lower classes existed, but Stoler quickly debunks this fallacy, stating:

[They] did exist and in increasing numbers throughout the nineteenth century as a burgeoning archive of government investigations on the problem of destitute Europeans in the Indies can attest. For the category of ‘European’ also included ill-defined poor whites, subaltern soldiers, minor clerks, abandoned children of European men, and Asian women, as well as creole Europeans whose economic and social circumstances made their ties to metropolitan bourgeois civilities tenuous at best.

Then there were those with “mixed blood,” a hybrid of Dutch men and native women, but also the indigent whites—called indlandische kinderen when born—who were regarded as neither native nor children, despite what the literal translation would have one think. They, too, as Stoler describes, were excluded by a racial grammar of “Dutchness” and middle-class sensibilities. In the end, while there were distinctions between natives and poor whites, Stoler notes that “[m]ixed bloods were seen as one problem, poor whites as another, but in practice these persons were often treated as indistinguishable, one and the same.” Furthermore, class differentiation and racial identity were all-pervasive in colonial discourses in the Dutch East Indies, French Indochina, British Malaya, and India in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, weaving in and out at different junctures.

The discourse of sexuality in the colonies, the anxiety and concern of biopower rested on the micro-management of the middenstand (middle class) in their colonial homes. Contagion was a great concern, and the “cultivation of the European self in the colonies” meant that the “body [needed to] be cared for, protected, cultivated, and preserved from the dangers and contacts.” Stoler continues:

It was a gendered body and a dependent one, on an intimate set of exploitative sexual and service relations between European men and native women, between European men and native men, shaped by sexual politics of class and race. Those native women who served as concubines, servants, nursemaids and wives in European colonial households not only defined what distinguished bourgeois life; thye threatenened the ‘differential value of adult and children’s bourgeois bodies they were there to protect and affirm.

These notions of the sexual politics of class and race, and of bourgeois identity, were not limited to the colonies. It also applied to “racial and imperial metaphors” within Europe itself. Here, again, the recursive folds of class and race appear there, and the “‘biologized’ internal enemy” within emerges, but it was not an “ideological reaction of those threatened by the universalistic principles of the modern liberal state, but as a foundational fiction within it. Furthermore, liberalism itself was exclusionary. Indeed, it was both racialized and gendered; thus, “most nineteenth-century nationalisms were explicitly so by definition.”

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Returning to the colonial home—the nexus of discourses on class, race, and sexuality—Stoler turns to domestic subversions and the preoccupation with children’s sexuality in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. It is here that she delves into Foucault’s rejection of the “repressive hypothesis,” his rejection of Marx and Freud, and his central theme of biohistory. Stoler describes his treatment of the “pedagogization of children’s sexuality” in Volume I of The History of Sexuality as “schematic” and “telegraphic,” meaning, to me, that he provides cues of representation for power, knowledge, institutions, and discipline, written in highly tight, yet paradoxically diffuse and spread out prose. It is here, Stoler argues, where “race-making and nation-making in this discourse on children’s sexual precocities dovetails with our own.” The site of the colonial home, this space, was where “racial transgressions were evident and national identities were formed.” Surveillance occurred in this space not only of the servants but also—most importantly—of the white European inhabitants there. The relations between these groups were key and were part of a “normalizing discourse of knowledge” and control over both of them.

A prime anxiety was the masturbation of the child and articulation of grammar around children’s sexuality, which Foucault notes slightly in Volume I of The History of Sexuality. He goes further in his lectures when exploring the taxonomy of abnormality, which he divides into three categories: the “human monster” of the Middle Ages and Renaissance, the person “to be cured” in the seventeenth and eigteenth centuries, and finally the masturbator, “an eighteenth-century person whose emergence ‘correlated with the new relations between sexuality and familial organization, with the position of the child in the parent group, with the new importance accorded to the body and health.’”

It was not, however, the child’s fault for masturbating, but instead their parents’ recklessness for “entrust[ing] their children to ‘wet nurses, tutors, all these intermediaries regularly denounced as the initiators of debauchery.’” This became a new technology of power-knowledge, putting the children’s sexuality into question. As a result of that power-knowledge being located at the nexus of children’s sexuality, theories of degeneracy that “socially and morally justified all sorts of techniques to ‘spot, classify, and intervene’” occurred. This further served to identify the Other against bourgeois identity and also became a means for the “defense of society.” In addition, the focus on masturbation became a new place for controlling pleasure as a target of power.

Turning now to the title of Stoler’s book, philosopher Judith Butler contended that Volume I of The History of Sexuality is a history of Western desire. However, Stoler disagrees, arguing that the concept is the most “elusive” in the text (I agree). According to Foucault, as opposed to Freud, “original” desire is neither a concern nor does it exist. Instead, desire emerges out of law and discourses on sexuality. As Stoler states, “knowledge of our ‘true desires’ cannot be a condition of critique. It must be a historically constituted object of it.” And while Foucault doesn’t dismiss Freud outright, he still holds his doubts in practical and historical terms. Interestingly, Foucault never entirely escapes Freudian critique or analysis, as Stoler notes. She writes, “Freud accounts for the psychological aetiology of perversions, Foucault looks to the cultural production and historical specificity of the notions of sexual pathology and perversion themselves. The differences are striking but so are some of the points on which they are complementary.”

Again, returning to discourses on race and racisms and their epistemological relationship to a discourse on sexuality, Stoler makes one thing clear: the history of Western sexuality must be located in the production of historical Others as the concept of the European bourgeois self was made and remade against those categories in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Stoler’s Epilogue opens with a Foucault quote that reads: “Critique is the art of reflective indolence.” In no way, however, is Stoler indolent toward Foucault’s body of work. Instead, she pursues her mission to explain how The History of Sexuality, Vol. I and his lectures in 1976 at the Collège de France focused not just on the history of sexuality but also on a discourse of racisms. That said, she does suggest that he should have had a “deeper engagement with his specific genealogies of race and sexuality” beyond European boundaries. In her study, Stoler shows how Foucault’s work can help us rethink colonial studies in relation to sexuality and race. Her brilliant metatheory is noteworthy, but I am left wondering if race is as important to Foucault as she claims. Again, as I said in a footnote, I will return to The History of Sexuality, Vol. I and read it to see whether race is as prominent as she asserts. While her assertions are now commonplace in Colonial and Decolonial Studies (it was likely quite novel when Stoler first wrote Race and the Education of Desire), European bourgeois identity was being remade and continuously redefined at home as a result of the colonies abroad. In addition, it made me think of how absolutely fragile European bourgeois identity was in the early nineteenth and twentieth centuries and how it had to be, so Europeans thought, safeguarded against “the Others.”

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As for her methodological approach, Stoler also reminded me how genealogical analysis, when applied to historical studies, is a powerful and much more effective tool for conducting historical research than typical historiographical approaches. It’s layered, recursive, nuanced, and complex. While many historians are not fans of such an approach, I find it to be refreshing and still important to the field. (When I was working on my own Ph.D., I was using such an approach.) Stoler even addresses the way in which historians are so quick to dismiss Foucault, writing:

While many historians have dismissed Foucault’s empirical work as hopelessly wrong, and anthropologists as well, as well as other social analysts, taken with his theoretical insights have tended to treat his specific historical claims as less relevant. I question whether issues of historiography and theory can be so neatly disengaged. I pursue here a critique of Foucault’s chronologies, a species of the empirical, not to quibble over dates but rather to argue that the discursive and practical field in which nineteenth-century bourgeois sexuality emerged was situated on an imperial landscape where the cultural accoutrements of bourgeois distinction were partially shaped through contrasts forged in the politics and language of race.

It appears that if one is “quibbling over dates,” then it’s possible it’s an antiquarian historian who has found that Foucault is way over their head, so they simply dismissed his expansive projects on both archaeology and genealogy. There is always a chance that one might get some dates wrong, but that doesn’t mean that all of their analysis and theoretical framing should be tossed out, especially when it’s a thinker of Foucault’s stature.

While Stoler’s Race and the Education of Desire is not without its faults, it is well worth reading. It’s thought-provoking and widens the aperture on Foucault’s analysis of biopower, nineteenth- and twentieth-century discourses of sexuality, European identity, and race/racisms. Stoler is a superb scholar with incisive takes on Foucault, and her own field of expertise—the Dutch East Indies—is fascinating. Race and the Education of Desire inspires you to be an indolent critic of her book, Foucault’s work and philosophy/theory, and of everything else that you read, and calls you to return again and again to metatheories of history and anthropology that focus on colonial and decolonial studies.

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