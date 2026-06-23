Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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julie elder's avatar
julie elder
3d

My daughter teaches first grade in a public school. We all know how well they aren’t paid. Rump got rid of the repayment plan for student debt that she was using, more than doubling the amount of her monthly payment!

It’s insane. Especially given the fact that Rump himself is richer than God…

Even with her government working to bankrupt her for a public service she’s providing, she teaches community and critical thinking to 6 year olds. I hope we can raise a better version of human than the current regime.

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Donald Nathan's avatar
Donald Nathan
4d

The thought of $1.8 trillion of student debt staggers me. If any of the millions who are in default are turned into victims under the Trump big ugly bill vote republican on November 3, each one of them will have to have his or her head examined.

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