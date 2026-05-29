Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Csi1910's avatar
Csi1910
2d

have a few fruit trees in my backyard, lots of goodies to be had in the summer

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John S's avatar
John S
2d

JHFC. These people seethe with disdain and resentment toward any appropriation made to promote the general Welfare. It's not just entitlement with them, it's an enduring victimization: any monies flowing out are monies not being stuffed into their pockets. Let the rest of us eat cake indeed.

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