A few years ago, Elon Musk was pictured on a yacht off the coast of Greece. Photo credit: BackGrid

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Yesterday, the Founder of Popular Information Judd Legum wrote an intriguing note in which he said:

I guess I'm just dim, but I really don't understand who is buying SpaceX at $160 per share. This is a company that is losing billions each quarter, and the profits are supposed to come when we colonize Mars and launch data centers in space.

That is curious, isn’t it? It makes me think about how fabio vighi’s analysis in his recent piece “Until the Paper Itself Tears” is spot on and worth your time in reading as it relates to a fictitious economy built on debt and speculation, and something tells me it is connected to the valuation of SpaceX shares, but like Legum, I guess I’m just dim, too.

Speaking of which, as we all know now, thanks to SpaceX and his AI company going public on Friday, one member of the thieving, psychopathic, parasitic, billionaire bunkerclass, Elon Musk, is now officially a trillionaire. But something tells me being in that class of his own isn’t such a good thing. One thing is certain: it’s not going to make him happy. (It’s a contest between who’s the unhappiest, Trump or him.)

We also need to add this to the list of crimes of capitalism, which I wrote about in November of last year.

A Truncated List of the Greatest (Worst) Hits: Crimes of Capitalism Cryn Johannsen · November 26, 2025 There’s been a lot of discussion on my Substack about capitalism over the past few days, and I’ve written numerous pieces on the topic since I (re)launched my stack this past summer. I’m going to provide links to several of my pieces below for readers who wish to explore those earlier writings. Read full story

Meanwhile, nearly half the world lives in poverty, with 3,428 individuals extracting everything from the rest of us. Even worse, Oxfam notes:

The amount of wealth owned by the poorest half of the world is less than the amount owned by just the 12 richest billionaires. This extreme concentration of wealth isn’t just making life less affordable for most of us, it’s creating harmful divisions. Billionaires, corporations, and politicians are taking away people’s basic ability to make choices about their futures and suppressing dissenting voices.

Capitalism is a massive fucking failure, folks, and we’re seeing its abuses, exploitativeness, and depravity worsen every day. It’s always been this way, and it will always be this way, until it ends. There’s no escaping its rapacious, illogical tendencies. It's a drive for more profit; it’s a need for capitalists to hoard more and more capital. Musk, along with the child rapist in the Oval Office, is the logical end of this system of social relations predicated on those who have and those who don’t. It is also causing untold ecological catastrophes that humans and other living creatures have never experienced. Living this way is unsustainable, and we’re all being held hostage by a few thousand people who want to hold on to their wealth, prestige, and capital, and all of them are being enabled by institutions of power to do so. (Musk, as most of us are painfully aware, is leading the charge, too, in the destruction of our democracy here and abroad, and the entire parasitic bunkerclass has turned to fascism to maintain the status quo by keeping their grip on power by bolstering people in power like Trump and others similar to him.)

So, what is to be done?

First, there is no more time for doom and gloom. That’s why I recently wrote “Overcoming the Fear of Fascism, One Daisy and One Neighborhood At A Time, Through Mass Cooperation, Using the Daisy Chain,” which I listed under the Further Reading section below. If you haven’t read it already, it’s worth perusing. Some of us may still be grieving, sad, lost, lonely, confused, or feeling a mixture of those feelings. That’s okay—your feelings are legitimate given the circumstances we’re up against. But some of us have reached a point of righteous anger and resolve, mixed with hope and looking towards a new future. I’m at that place now, the one where I see what a new, better future offers us. Trust me, though, after Trump was re-elected, I spent nearly a year or longer feeling deep grief and fear, nearly losing hope, but I’ve re-emerged feeling more determined than ever to build parallel systems of power to not only subvert what we’re all entrapped in, because it doesn’t have to be this way anymore, but, as I just said, ready to create something better for all of us. Editing ✨your weirdo friend✨’s Daisy Chain Guide has convinced me that we can and must build alternative forms of self-governance at a hyper-local level, reclaim our power at the community level, and stop this top-down abuse now. I’ve also realized that my hopefulness coincides with a radical, new level of self-love I’ve engaged in since January, one that has involved aligning my eating habits, which has meant fasting and abandoning old patterns in my relationship to eating.

Eating, and how we eat, is fundamental to how we relate to the world around us. I’m finally at peace with that, and it extends to growing several gardens, fasting (as I just mentioned), and regaining strength and resolve to truly connect with neighbors throughout my community here in Baltimore. For example, I have actually met 7 people, some of whom I’ve known for years, in person on the internet, and some of whom live in New York and D.C. (I’m meeting another Baltimorean in two weeks, too.)

On another note, you’ve probably noticed a shift in my writing. For quite some time, I spent a lot of time diagnosing the problems we are facing, as have so many others, but I think it’s clear that most of us are now fully aware of them. So now is the time to shift focus to how to move forward, break out of this morass of authoritarianism, and regain our agency, both individually and collectively. As I’ve been saying in a lot of my pieces lately, we all know things are bad. While there might be times when some analysis of what’s going on and how we got here is necessary, what’s more important is providing blueprints on what’s next and how we get beyond this point.

Neoliberalism is dying, my friends and neighbors. That’s not something to fear. It’s something to celebrate. I’ve never been more hopeful than I am now. As Gramsci famously said, “The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters,” and in that world of monsters, I clearly see that new world emerging already. We have arrived, and now it’s time to truly get to work. Each and every one of us.

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Further Reading