Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Robert Taylor's avatar
Robert Taylor
12h

Cull the billionaires

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1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
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Me
13h

Great essay, but you should have provided a trigger warning for that picture of Elon!

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1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
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