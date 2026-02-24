A Great Conversation with Your Weirdo Friend about My Recent Article on the Epstein-Chomsky Relationship and Other Topics

Thanks to everyone who attended the wonderful conversation I had with dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨ yesterday. We discussed the recent article I wrote titled, “The Epstein Chomsky Friendship: A Symbol of White Supremacist Capitalist Patriarchy.” But it didn’t end there. Your Weirdo Friend also came up with action items that each of us can implement now in our local communities related to child rapists and molesters, so we covered that, too. I’m grateful to Your Weirdo Friend and was delighted to have been invited to their Live Substack. Always insightful, determined, and full of great ideas, I enjoyed my time with them, despite the tough topics we covered.

Interestingly enough, they were doing a test run before going live with God today, so they invited me on to make sure their headphones and whatnot were up to speed. We wound up having an hour-long conversation about dogs, cooking, gardening, capitalism, organizing, and media people/talking heads who use Trump as a cash cow to keep folks stuck in the amygdala part of their brains and focused on doomscrolling and devouring bad media about Trump, Trump, Trump. It was a fantastic discussion, and I’ll be sharing it here soon. So, keep an eye out for that.

On a final note, I want to remind everyone how I support a Palestinian family. If you become a paid subscriber, half the proceeds go to that family. Here’s a little bit about them with a picture of their darling son, Elias.

Elias Ibrahim, aged 4.

I met the Ibrahim family over 8 months ago through mutual friends on Facebook. I became immediately attached to them. The Ibrahim family consists of 5 core members—Salem, the father; Nourhan, the mother; Elias, their 4-year-old son; and Salem’s two elderly parents. I am in touch with Salem daily. Sometimes we talk by phone, but because of connectivity issues, we generally text via Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. The family has been uprooted countless times. Currently, they are located in Deir al Balah, a city in the center strip of Gaza, Palestine. The patterns of their life have been imprinted on my own daily activities. Every morning, especially when violence was worse than it is now, I would wake to make sure they were still alive. I’ve seen horrifying moments of Salem trying to collect food for his family, being shot at by countless Israeli snipers in a video he filmed himself. He also sent me a video of the family trapped inside a closet, where I could hear loud gunfire surrounding them, and bright lights flickering between the wooden lines of the closet doors. However, there are moments of levity that Salem shares with me when he sends pictures of his beautiful son, Elias, running on the beach, smiling inside their tent, or waiting for a modest meal in front of the fire the family has made for dinner. (Salem also has a quirky sense of humor, and I like to distract him by sending him pictures of my dogs—he likes them a lot.) With the fundraising I do on this end on GoFundMe, Chuffed.org, and also my Substack, the family can survive. Salem’s parents often need medication, since they are older. This past summer, for example, Salem’s father had a stroke, so I sent my own money directly to pay for medicine for him. Unfortunately, I am not able to support them on my own, so I also fundraise for them. Pooling money with other donors enables me to buy food, supplies, medicine, and more for the entire family. Finally, many people will ask me, “But how are they able to receive money in a war-torn area?” That’s a fair question. I have set up a bank account here in the U.S. for the family, so the money goes directly there. After the money accrues on Chuffed.org, I wire it to Salem’s bank account in Gaza. Every dollar counts and is crucial to helping them thrive. If you are unable to donate, that is not a problem. But if you still wish to help, you can also disseminate their story and encourage others to chip in. The more people who know about the Ibrahim family, the greater the chance others will donate. BarakAllahu Feekum | بارك الله فيكم | May God Bless You All