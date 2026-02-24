Cryn’s Substack
A Great Conversation with Your Weirdo Friend about My Recent Article on the Epstein-Chomsky Relationship and Other Topics
A recording from Cryn Johannsen and dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨'s live video
17 hrs ago
Cryn Johannsen
and
dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨
1:22:39
Cryn's Monthly Nomination of an Outstanding Substacker: Joe DeBritz
Welcome back to another monthly nomination of an outstanding Substacker.
Feb 22
Cryn Johannsen
Bi-Weekly Round-Up
I Subscribe to 'Em. You should, too.
Feb 21
Cryn Johannsen
Live with Cryn Johannsen
A recording from Cryn Johannsen's live video
Feb 20
Cryn Johannsen
The Epstein and Chomsky Friendship: A Symbol of White Supremacist Capitalist Patriarchy
How Girls Were Treated As Currency, Even Among Intellectuals from Prestigious Academic Institutions
Feb 19
Cryn Johannsen
Part II: A Continued Discussion with Quinn Slobodian
[Interviewer’s Note: Dr.
Feb 12
Cryn Johannsen
Part I: A Talk with Scholar Quinn Slobodian
We Discussed His Book, Hayek's Bastards, Among Other Things
Feb 10
Cryn Johannsen
January 2026
Could Eight Senators Topple Trumpism?
Dr. Jon Oberg Thinks It Could Work
Jan 28
Cryn Johannsen
Notes of the Week, E20: Nonviolence
A recording from Cryn Johannsen and Nick Paro's live video
Jan 27
Cryn Johannsen
Nick Paro
Walter Rhein
Getting the Numbers Right: ICE Deaths Are All-Pervasive
In 2025 alone, there were 32 people who died in ICE custody.
Jan 27
Cryn Johannsen
We've Always Been This Way
The Expansion of America's Killing Fields
Jan 25
Cryn Johannsen
Dementia and Meglomaniacal Narcissism on the World Stage
For months, I’ve been writing about how President Trump is clearly suffering from dementia; the most significant piece was when I interviewed a…
Jan 22
Cryn Johannsen
